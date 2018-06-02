Volunteers wanted to help improve road safety in Clay Cross, North Wingfield, Wingerworth

Officers from Safer Neighbourhood policing teams covering Clay Cross, North Wingfield, Wingerworth and the surrounding areas are looking for volunteers to help them raise awareness of speeding and road safety concerns.

They are appealing for local residents to take part in a local Community Speed Watch scheme.

The initiative involves volunteers who give up a few hours a month out in the community, checking the speeds of traffic.

During the checks equipment is used to display the speed of passing vehicle, to show the motorists whether they were travelling within the speed limit or not. Volunteers note down the details of any vehicles breaking the speed limit.

Warning letters are then sent to the owners of any vehicles caught speeding in the area.

The scheme works in conjunction with regular police checks in the neighbourhood for speeding vehicles and has been very successful throughout Derbyshire as whole.

PC Bronwen Walton said: "Community Speed Watch was set up following concerns about road safety and we would like to hear from anyone who would be willing to giving up a couple of hours of their time to check the traffic and help raise awareness of the local speed limits.

“It is a great opportunity for residents who are concerned about these issues to help the police do something positive for the community."

Full support and training is on offer for residents before taking part.

For more information or if you are interested in taking part please contact your local Safer Neighbourhood policing team by calling 101, or send them a message online using the My Local Police section of our website by clicking here.