A male who assaulted two police officers was sprayed with PAVA spray in Wingerworth today (March 24).

Police attended the incident in Wingerworth, after reports that a 22 year old male had taken an overdose.

The scene in Wingerworth

The male was sprayed with PAVA spray to help control his violent behaviour.

PAVA spray is an incapacitant spray similar to pepper spray.

The male has been arrested and taken to hospital to be checked over.