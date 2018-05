They're the bane of many motorists' lives but these youngsters managed to make potholes fun at the weekend.

Catherine Jackson sent in this video of her children Riley, 12, and Summer, 6, having a splashing time in Inkersall on Saturday.

Riley and Summer Jackson make the most of a pothole in Inkersall

Riley pretended to go fishing in the pothole, on Inkersall Green Road, and both he and his sister donned snorkels and goggles ready to 'go swimming', and get splashed by the water in the hole.

Nice to see someone getting some joy out of the potholes on our roads!