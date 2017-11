A ‘balanced budget’ was the consensus of the panel at the Derbyshire Times Facebook Live round table, organised by Destination Chesterfield.

In a packed boardroom at Mitchells Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers, on Saltergate in Chesterfield, key figures fromthe town’s business, education and social sector came together to discuss and digest Chancellor Philip Hammond’s Autumn 2017 budget and what it means for both businesses and residents living in north Derbyshire.