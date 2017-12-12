VIDEO: Watch Derbyshire police officer become Bambi on ice

You may have heard of the sleeping policeman but the rarely sighted falling policeman has made an appearance in Derbyshire this winter.

What would have been a routine check on a vehicle abandoned in the snow took a turn when an officer from Derbyshire Constabulary's Armed Response Unit slipped and fell on the snow.

Watch a Derbyshire Police officer become Bambi on ice

The video proves that while the officers may be used to dealing with high speed police chases and catching the bad guys, mother nature will always win.

Please note no police officers were harmed in the making of this video.