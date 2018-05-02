VIDEO: Traffic concerns for notorious Chesterfield roundabout as opening of new business edges closer

Concerns have been raised about traffic on a notorious Chesterfield roundabout ahead of the impending opening of a new business.

The Horns Bridge roundabout, just off Spire Walk Business Park, is well-known for near misses.

And in a couple of weeks, a new car dealership - Perrys Ford garage - will open nearby.

A spokesman for Spencers Solicitors, based at Spire Walk, said: “As a local business with strong community ties, we naturally support investment and any opportunities which are positive for Chesterfield and surrounding areas. However, we are very concerned about the impact on traffic congestion and safety implications of the new development.”

The spokesman also said that Spencers Solicitors wrote to Chesterfield Borough Council highlighting several concerns when the dealership was first proposed.

“Although the council initially responded to assure us that our views would be taken into consideration when assessing the application and that we would be informed of the outcome of the application in due course, disappointingly we received no further communication in relation to this,” the spokesman added.

“Horns Bridge roundabout is already notorious for the level of traffic, and unfortunately collisions and near misses are a regular occurrence, so there is naturally a concern that this will be compounded by this latest addition to Spire Walk. We are aware that we are not the only business locally which has questioned what steps, if any, will be taken to address these concerns.”

In response, a Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: “We appreciate Horns Bridge roundabout carries high volumes of traffic and this must be balanced against the regeneration needs of the town.

“Fortunately, traffic movements at the location are spread throughout the day, rather than all being focussed at a particular time.

“Safety is always our top priority and we do everything we can to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce congestion.

“We’ve previously introduced traffic lights on areas of the roundabout where they are suitable and continually monitor traffic flow to ensure they are working effectively.”

And Councillor Terry Gilby, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for economic growth, said: “When considering the planning application for the site of the Perrys car showroom, we considered carefully all representations, including the concerns raised by Spencers Solicitors.

“We also consulted Derbyshire County Council, as the local highways authority, who were supportive of the development and did not raise any safety concerns.

“This site and traffic to it had been considered when previous applications were made regarding Spire Walk and the reconfiguration of Hornsbridge roundabout and it was considered that the showroom would not have any significant impact on this and the application was approved.”