VIDEO: The Quireboys play unplugged in Derbyshire

The Quireboys will be performing an unplugged show in Derbyshire to underline their reputation as one of the finest rock 'n' roll bands in the country.

With a sound that harks back to the 70s’ heyday of The Faces, Rolling Stones, Slade and Moot The Hoople, The Quireboys have always remained true to their roots from the start.

The boys’ mission is simply to keep the spirit of good time rock ‘n’ roll alive and kicking into the 21st century.

Their show at The Flowerpot, Derby, on January 27 promises to deliver songs from Quireboys’ albums such as ‘A Bit Of What You Fancy’, ‘Bitter, Sweet & Twisted’, ‘This Is Rock N’ Roll’ and ‘Well Oiled’.

The Gloria Story will be kicking off the show.

Tickets costs £15 and are available from The Flowerpot or go to www.rawpromo.co.uk