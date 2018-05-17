VIDEO: Sinkhole appears in Clay Cross car park

A sinkhole has appeared in a Clay Cross car park.

It was discovered on Tuesday in the Fulton Foods car park and has been cordoned off with tape and cones.

A submitted picture of the sinkhole.

Anthony David, 31, was with his mum Amanda, 48, both of North Wingfield, in the area at the time.

"I was just out shopping with my mum when she noticed it," he said.

"She said 'oh look at that it's opening up'.

"We didn't know what was happening.

"It was a bit scary.

"People started coming around afterwards and started noticing it.

"Some people were a little bit worried and others were a little bit inquisitive."

The Fulton Foods store said the sinkhole is still there and is cordoned off.