Video shows football fans letting off flares and singing in Chesterfield town centre to celebrate England win

It was party time in Chesterfield last night after England's tense win over Colombia on penalties in the World Cup.

And this video shows exactly what it means as supporters spilled out onto the streets of the town to celebrate the win.

Some fans let off flares to celebrate England's victory

The footage shows fans near the Donut roundabout with flares, waving scarves and singing the famous Football's Coming Home lyrics.

It was filmed by Alfie Hornsby on Facebook and Gemma @gempufc on Twitter.

One person commented: "Imagine what it’ll be like when we actually win the World Cup."

The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra-time but England came through in the end winning 4-3 on penalties.

They will now play Sweden in the quarter-final on Saturday at 3pm.