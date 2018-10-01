Video shows crime scene after gun fired in Killamarsh street

Police are upping patrols after a gun was fired in a street in Killamarsh last night.

Officers were called to Rotherham Road, Killamarsh, at 6.45pm on Sunday.

Police have cordoned off Rotherham Road in Killamarsh.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “A number of calls were received stating that there had been a discharge of a firearm during a disturbance in the street.

“One man has been arrested in in relation to the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

“Extra police patrols are taking place in the area and will continue over the coming days."

A police cordon was in place on Sunday evening and Monday and the road was closed to traffic as officers gathered evidence.

Rotherham Road, Killamarsh.

Anyone who has any information regarding the incident, in particular CCTV or dash cam footage, should call Derbyshire police on 101 quoting reference number 1101-300918 and Chesterfield CID, in any correspondence.

Rotherham Road, Killamarsh.