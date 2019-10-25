Video shows car on its roof after a crash in a Derbyshire village

Clay Cross Police SNT put this dramatic video footage on their Facebook page following a crash in Tibshelf last night (Thursday October 24).

A police spokesman said: "Tonight we have attended the scene of a RTC on Brooke Street, Tibshelf assisting with road closures whilst the vehicle was recovered.

"We were called at 19:33pm to reports of a vehicle on its roof after it collided with a number of other vehicles on the street.

Overturned car at Tibshelf.

"The driver has been taken to hospital and enquiries are on going to the cause of the accident."

Incident number is 1206 24/10/19