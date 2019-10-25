Video shows car on its roof after a crash in a Derbyshire village

Clay Cross Police SNT put this dramatic video footage on their Facebook page following a crash in Tibshelf last night (Thursday October 24).
A police spokesman said: "Tonight we have attended the scene of a RTC on Brooke Street, Tibshelf assisting with road closures whilst the vehicle was recovered.
"We were called at 19:33pm to reports of a vehicle on its roof after it collided with a number of other vehicles on the street.
"The driver has been taken to hospital and enquiries are on going to the cause of the accident."
Incident number is 1206 24/10/19