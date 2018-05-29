VIDEO: Shocking footage captures man in state of undress in Chesterfield town centre on Saturday afternoon

Shoppers were left shocked after spotting a man in a state of undress in Chesterfield town centre on Saturday afternoon.

This video, sent in to us by Vic Poole Owen, captures the man near to the escalators on New Beetwell Street with his trousers down.

The man was caught on video with his trousers down

It isn't quite clear exactly what he was doing at the time, and we have chosen to blur the video on decency grounds.

Vic, who shared the video with us said: "This is what was happening at the escalators in town on a Saturday dinner time in front of young children!

"I did check around to see if there was any police but there wasn't. There were people just walking past like nothing was happening and a few mothers trying to hide their children's faces.

"I found it strange how the people walking past didn't bat an eye lid like this was perfectly normal!"