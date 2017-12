Pupils at a Chesterfield school need YOUR support in helping them achieve their perfect prom.

Sheffield Hallam University is helping a number of schools plan their prom and asked them to pitch their ideas in a short video.

Youngsters at Tupton Hall School need your vote. Picture: Google.

Youngsters at Tupton Hall School want to 'Dance Through the Decades' at Chesterfield Football Club's Proact Stadium.

Click to watch their video.

Vote for them by visiting the Sheffield Hallam University Facebook page and like, comment and share the video.