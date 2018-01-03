VIDEO: Police issue CCTV appeal over Chesterfield football violence

Derbyshire police say they would like to speak to these men in relation football related disorder in Lincoln city centre.

A brawl involving multiple men took place in full view of the public on Saturday, October 7 in High Street at around 4.30pm as Lincoln City took on Chesterfield in SkyBet League 2.

Do you recognise these men?

PC Allan Guy from Derbyshire police’s football unit said: “It is important that we piece together the events of that afternoon and take action where appropriate.

“Football related violence is futile and intolerable wherever it takes place.

"However, with this occurring on a busy street, causing distress to a number of innocent passers-by - and bearing in mind the level of violence used - this incident is now a big priority.”

If you recognise any of these men, please call Allan on 101 or email derbyshirefootballunit@derbyshire.pnn.police.uk.