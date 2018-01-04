VIDEO: Police arrest two after Peak District burglary

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of burglary after they were called to reports of a break at a barn in Eyam yesterday evening.

The call came in at around 5.50pm on Wednesday, January 3 from residents at a farm on High Cliffe, who had disturbed a group of men and dogs outside their shed.

The men made off towards Sir William Hill Road.

Officers from the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team, the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, response and a dog unit headed to the area.

At 6.35pm on they came across a vehicle nearby, one man ran off from police and two men were found inside.

The men, aged 27 and 22 and both from Sheffield, were questioned and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Searches have been carried out at addresses in South Yorkshire and the vehicle has been recovered as part of the investigation.

Derbyshire Rural Crime Team posted about the incident on their Facebook page, watch PC Andy Shaw (above) give his final update on the incident.

To report suspicious activity call 101, except when a crime is in progress when the number is always 999.

You can follow the work of the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team on their Facebook page, or by following them on Twitter, @DerbyshireRCT.