VIDEO: 'I'm worried I'll die of hypothermia'

A pensioner fears she will freeze to death in her home.

Helen Hays, 70, of Eyam Close, North Wingfield, is urging housing chiefs to remove the steel covers from her radiators as she claims they are blocking heat.

Helen Hays is battling to stay warm in her housing association home. Picture by Jason Chadwick.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times in her living room dressed in woolly socks, thick leggings, two tops, two big cardigans, fingerless gloves and a scarf, Helen - who keeps coughing and sneezing - said: "I'm so, so cold all the time - I'm like a block of ice.

"I constantly feel ill.

"I just can't go on like this.

"I'm worried I'll die of hypothermia."

The property is owned by PA Housing.

Disabled Helen, who has worked hard all her life in a number of different jobs, said: "I've told them I want them to remove these steel covers from my radiators - I just want to be warm - but they're not doing it.

"I've complained but I'm not getting anywhere so that's why I'm contacting the Derbyshire Times - I want you to help me."

We contacted PA Housing and a spokesman said: "The heating at Eyam Close is operated from a central system which supplies individual homes.

"The radiators at the property have been fitted in accordance with directions from heating safety experts.

"Low Surface Temperature (LST) radiators are designed to supply heat safely in developments such as schools and sheltered housing.

"If someone has a fall and can't get up, and they are in contact with a heating radiator for a long time, it can cause burns.

"The covers prevent this kind of accidental injury.

"8 Eyam Close is a wheelchair adapted unit, so is fitted with LST radiators.

"The LSTs are enclosed in a casing so they cannot be touched, but have ventilation grilles which pull in cold air at the bottom and transfer heat into the air at the top through the process of convection.

"We carry out heat loss calculations based on the property size, insulation and type of heating system to ensure that a property meets the requirements of building regulations.

"To reassure Ms Hays we will visit her home with an independent assessor to ensure that everything is working as it should be and we will, of course, take action if anything is found to be inadequate."

Helen has now had a call confirming the visit.