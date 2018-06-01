VIDEO: Frank Lampard on missing 'cut-throat' football, Derby County dressing room and his first rule of management

New Derby County boss Frank Lampard says he's missed the 'cut-throat' nature of football.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder was unveiled as the Rams' new manager yesterday (Thursday 31st May).

Lampard said: "I'm a young manager, freshly retired, I feel like I know the dressing room and the needs of the dressing room.

"I will open that up very quickly to all the players. It's a blank canvas to me. There's a lot of hard work to be done."

