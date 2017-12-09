VIDEO: Festive Derbyshire house is lit up to support children's hospice

A spectacular Christmas lights display in a Derbyshire village is boosting funds for a children's hospice.

Christmas has well and truly arrived in Carwood Road, Renishaw, where Greg and Joanne Ward have gone all out to make their 15th annual Christmas lights show even bigger and better, with Santa and sleigh, reindeers, a nativity scene and ground to roof lighting.

Greg and Joanne Ward have gone all out to make their 15th annual Christmas lights show even bigger and better.

Greg and Joanne, who run a bouncy castle business, have put on an outside Christmas lights display every year. They have chosen to ask for donations for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, near Worksop, this year after first deciding to fundraise last year in memory of Greg’s brother Ian.

PICTURES & VIDEO: Is this the region's most Christmassy house?

Greg said: “Joanne and I have always loved Christmas and used to go to Clowne to see their fantastic displays. Then we decided to light up our own house.

"Lots of people come to see ours and many tell us they can’t wait for us to put our lights up as it means Christmas is here. We lost all our lights in the 2007 floods, so we had to start again and since then we have just kept adding to them.

The couple have chosen to ask for donations for Bluebell Wood this year.

“We think this year is our best attempt and we hope everyone who comes along digs deep and helps us raise as much as possible for Bluebell Wood. Last year was the first time we decided to raise money for charity, in memory of my brother Ian, who passed away from bowel cancer in 2012 when he was 46. He was born on Christmas Day.

“We have two children, Reece, 18, and Riley, who is nine. We can’t imagine what it would be like for either of them to have a life-threatening condition, so we wanted to do something for a children’s charity this year.”

Lucy Rathbone, Community Fundraiser, Bluebell Wood, said: “We’re so pleased that Greg and Joanne have chosen Bluebell Wood as the charity to benefit from their wonderful Christmas lights this year.

"Every penny will help us do even more for families facing the toughest of times, and help our children and young adults to make special memories, whether they have days, months or years left.”

The display features Santa and his sleigh, reindeers, a nativity scene and ground to roof lighting.

Greg and Joanne’s Christmas lights can be seen every day between 5pm and 8pm until the New Year.