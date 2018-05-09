VIDEO: Driver violently ejected from car stolen in Derbyshire after horrific smash

The driver of an Audi which was stolen from Derbyshire was violently thrown from the vehicle after a horror crash.

The smash happened in Walsall near Birmingham on Monday night, according to Birmingham Live.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman told Mirror Online: "The Audi was stolen from a house in Foston, south Derbyshire.

"The burglar also took two laptops, cash and jewellery.

"We immediately circulated the car as stolen on the national database and, an hour later, West Midlands Police contacted us to report the car had crashed in Walsall.

"The 37-year-old driver was taken to hospital.

"We will speak to him in due course."

A West Midlands Police spokesman told Mirror Online: "Officers noticed a car travelling at excessive speeds on the Broadway North road in Walsall just after 9pm on Monday when it was overtaken.

"The car then hit a wall on West Bromwich Road where the 37-year-old was ejected from the car.

"He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not thought to be serious.

"It’s believed the car was stolen from a burglary in the Derbyshire area earlier that evening and the investigation will now be run by Derbyshire police."