VIDEO: Detectives have DNA of man who raped and tried to murder woman in Ilkeston

Detectives have revealed they have the DNA of the man who raped and tried to murder a woman in Ilkeston.

Images of potential witnesses who police would like to speak to have also been released for the first time.

While Crimestoppers has said it is offering a £10,000 reward to anyone who provides information anonymously which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

In the early hours of Sunday, November 26, 2017 a woman was walking along Queens Avenue in Ilkeston when she was approached, from behind, by a man.

The man grabbed the woman and dragged her to the floor, strangled her and then raped her.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was on the number two Trent Barton bus from Nottingham to Ilkeston that morning. The bus left Nottingham just after 3.15am and arrived on Nottingham Roadd, Ilkeston, at 3.40am.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and Derbyshire police on 101 quoting reference 17000514655.