VIDEO: Clay Cross crash victim ‘didn’t have to die’

The horrific death of a 62-year-old woman in Clay Cross last week has led to calls for action on a ‘dangerous’ road.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being in collision with a bus on Eyre Street in the town shortly before 4pm on Thursday (November 30).

Floral tributes on Eyre Street in Clay Cross.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the close-knit community - and now residents believe motorists parking illegally on the narrow side street may have contributed to it.

A business owner, who did not want to be named, said she was one of the first on the scene.

“It is a terrible, dangerous road but people are still parking there,” she said.

"People still haven’t learned their lesson. Everybody is up in arms about it.”

Floral tributes on Eyre Street in Clay Cross.

The trader said she tried to administer first aid to the injured woman, but there was ‘no hope for her’.

“Everybody is still raw about it,” she said.

“I can’t even walk on the road as it frightens me now.

“The council won’t put a crossing on it but that is what it needs.”

Floral tributes on Eyre Street in Clay Cross.

Other witnesses said they had been advised to seek counselling following the incident.

Tracy Newbold, who works at Tan 35 on Eyre Street, said: “My husband has been worried about me because I have not been sleeping.

“I can’t get rid of this headache so I think I’m going to go to the doctors. When I saw it I couldn’t stop shaking - my hands wouldn’t stay still.

“I ended up stopping the traffic while a nurse did what she could for her.”

Floral tributes on Eyre Street in Clay Cross.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: “We are aware of the incident in Clay Cross and there is an on-going investigation into the circumstances.

“We will be working with the police and will await the outcome of the investigation before considering if any changes are needed in the area.”

A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.