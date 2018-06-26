VIDEO: Chesterfield dancing lollipop man would be ‘heartbroken’ if job is axed

Very rarely do you hear anyone say they enjoy their commute to work in a morning.

But for those passing through Old Whittington, Chesterfield, even just for a few seconds, there is happiness.

Dancing lollipop man Alan Filbee says he will be 'heartbroken' if his job is scrapped.

While trying to introduce myself to Alan Filbee, more commonly known as the ‘dancing lollipop man’, motorists pip their horns enthusiastically in support of his moves and give him the thumbs up as he helps children across the road to school.

Sadly, after almost 10 years in the role, Alan’s time as Mary Swanwick Community Primary School’s crossing patrol, could be approaching a dead-end.

For Derbyshire County Council has written to all schools explaining they may have to fund the patrols themselves, at a cost of £4,000. It could save the authority around £300,000 and a consultation is ongoing.

So how would that leave Alan feeling?

Alan gets the thumbs up from passing motorists.

“I will be heartbroken,” he said. “It is devastating. If I could afford to do it for nothing I would. But this is that little bit that I need to keep going. I love this job.”

Alan is a big Elvis fan, and he can be seen busting his moves on High Street come rain or shine.

And it was while experiencing those cold, winter mornings at the side of the road when he first started, that he realised his love of Elvis could help keep him warm and he has continued to do so ever since.

In my short time speaking to Alan, he breaks away occasionally to ask if someone had a nice weekend and wish them a good day before safely helping them across the road.

Alan is based on High Street, Old Whittington.

He told me that he even feels sad when the children leave for the six weeks holidays.

I asked him if this was more than just a job to him.

He replied: “It’s a feeling, they are my family. Their parents are my brothers and sisters and they are my children, that’s the way I have always looked at it. A couple of the children give me hugs. It is so sweet.”

Alan combines his crossing patrol duties with a job at Iceland.

Alan has been in the role for almost 10 years.

He said that if his ‘lollipop’ role is axed then he will be ‘bored’ and there would be a huge gap in his life. That, along with the worry of trying to find another job to pay the bills.

Since the announcement by the county council, Alan has received tremendous support from people who are desperate for him to remain.

“They said If I had a petition then they would sign it,” Alan said. “It makes me feel good. It touches you, it makes you feel the warmth from people. It‘s fabulous, absolutely fabulous. The people make you feel welcome.”

High Street is a very busy main road, one that is reasonably wide and has a slight bend. Lorries and buses use the route on the way into Chesterfield.

Parent Christopher Thoel, 37, whose two children attend the school, said: “High Street in this area can become extremely busy at peak times and children will be playing Russian roulette with their life attempting to cross to get to school.”

It is a view also echoed by Alan, who said he would ‘definitely’ fear a collision happening.

Dancing lollipop man Alan Filbee with some of his supporters from left, Jamie Hawkins, Ashlie Lack and Rebecca Hawkins.

While Alan’s job and that of many other dedicated crossing patrols are in doubt, one thing that is certain is that Alan will keep on smiling and making people happy.

“Why sit there being miserable when you can do something to be happy,” he added.

I leave Alan to carry on helping the last few parents and their children across the road. As I set off on my journey, a few moments later I can see Alan walking down the road back towards his house, and he’s still dancing. Just brilliant.

FELLOW LOLLIPOP MAN FEARS FOR CHILDREN’S SAFETY

Nathan Hillyeard, 29, has been the crossing patrol at Wessington Primary School for two years.

He works for 30 minutes in a morning and in an afternoon on Matlock Road helping parents and children to cross safely.

“I have had quite a few near misses,” he said. “I have had cars nearly touching my legs. It is a really dangerous road. If no one is there then there will be a death.”

Nathan told the Derbyshire Times that he understands the council has got to save money but is urging them to try and do everything they can to ensure the busier roads still have a crossing patrol.

He said that he loves the job and has even volunteered to do the role for free if the cuts go-ahead.

“I would miss it greatly,” Nathan said. “The parents are saying they want me to stay but it is not my decision. I would love to stay.

“In the afternoon especially children really want to get home and crossing the road safely is not always their top priority.”

WHAT HAS THE COUNCIL SAID?

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “Like every council in the country we’re facing challenges because our funding has to stretch further than ever before and we’re constantly looking at different and more efficient ways of working.

“One of the services we’re reviewing is school crossing patrols, and how they may be provided in the future.

“We’re currently exploring different options but it is very early days and no decisions have yet been made.

“We would consult on any changes and make sure people had the opportunity to have their say before final decisions were made.”