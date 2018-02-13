VIDEO: Chesterfield College student Hannah Turner's show stopping Prosecco Pancakes

It's pancake day!

So to celebrate Shrove Tuesday. we asked Chesterfield’s Young Chef of the Year and level 3 professional cookery student from Chesterfield College, Hannah Turner, to serve up some show stopping pancakes and she didn’t disappoint.

Hannah Turner

She found this mouth-watering Prosecco pancake recipe and showed us how to create them.

They look and taste amazing but they are relatively easy to recreate so why not give them a try?

Prosecco Pancakes - Serves 2

Ingredients:

Cook up a storm this pancake day!

For the pancakes

450g Plain flour

4tsp Baking Powder

2tsp bicarbonate of soda

568ml carton of buttermilk

8tbsp Prosecco

4 eggs

Berries

For the syrup

300g sugar

300ml Prosecco

Method:

To make the pancakes:

Mix the plain flour, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda together in a bowl. Make a well in the centre of the mixture and add the carton of buttermilk and the Prosecco.

Break the eggs into the bowl and beat together until you’ve created a smooth batter. Leave the mixture to rest for 1 hour.

When the mixture is ready, pour a small scoop of the batter into a hot oiled pan (vegetable oil is best to handle the high heat) and cook both sides of the pancake. Place on a plate and repeat until you’ve used all of the mixture and created an impressive stack of pancakes.

To make the syrup:

Add the sugar to the Prosecco in a pan and hat on a medium hob for around 3 minutes until it becomes syrup.

Stack the pancakes on a plate with Prosecco syrup in between each one and top with berries and a drizzle of syrup to finish.