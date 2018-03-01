VIDEO: Cheeky Chesterfield pupil called radio station to say his school was closed due to snow... when it wasn't!

Children at a school in Chesterfield were rewarded for attending classes despite the cold weather with an epic snowball fight... against their teachers!

The 'Beast from the East' might have caused chaos across the country but it did not stop pupils at Spire Junior School having fun yesterday.

This was despite the creative efforts of one youngster who called a local radio station to announce their school was closed for the day.

Head teacher Dave Shaw tweeted: "Junior age children getting into #fakenews school is open but someone rung local radio to announce we’re closed. Don’t know whether to praise their initiative or cry at my attendance figures."

But for those children who did make it to school they got the opportunity to pelt their teachers with snowballs.

And the teachers also received a special treat for their efforts - a bacon sandwich.

Mr Shaw later wrote on Twitter: "What a day! Clearing car park for staff and kids, buying staff bacon butties, organising early lunch so all children got a hot meal then organising a snowball fight between staff and kids...which I just about survived. Time for a beer!"