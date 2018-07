A Chesterfield filmmaker has made the most of the recent sunshine to head out and about with his drone camera.

Mat Reynolds, who posts local videos to YouTube using the name RandomlySet, uploaded this video of Tapton Park and Grassmoor Country Park at sunset on Monday.

He has previously shared a variety of other videos filmed in and around the town, including guides to using Chesterfield's roundabouts properly and a timelapse of the town's famous Crooked Spire.