VIDEO AND PICTURES: Stunning £1.25 million family home with stables and eight-car garage in Derbyshire

A stunning eight-bedroom property with stables, annex and eight car garage block in Derbyshire is on the market for around £1.25 million.

Summerley Top in Apperknowle has breathtaking far reaching views and offers luxury family accommodation.

It has been extended and refurbished by the current owner to provide outstanding accommodation, and has excellent access to the amenities of Dronfield and Eckington.

The ground floor accommodation consists of an entrance hallway, drawing room, sitting room, dining kitchen, cloakroom, WC, (annexe) lounge, utility room/kitchen,and bedroom seven with en-suite shower room.

The master bedroom with en-suite can be found on the first floor, as well as a dressing room and balcony, bedroom two with en-suite and dressing room, bedroom three, Jack and Jill shower room, bedroom four and (annexe) bedroom eight.

Bedroom five, which has an en-suite shower room, and bedroom six can be found on the second floor.

The annexe would be ideal as a suite for teenagers or a dependent relative and comprises of a lounge with a bar area, utility room/kitchen, bedroom with an en-suite and a spiral staircase leading to a further bedroom.

The property is accessed via electric wrought iron gates which open to a driveway leading to the stables, garages and house.

To one side of the driveway is a small coppice orchard with mature trees and grassland.

The stables are fully enclosed by timber fencing, with four stables and ample parking for several vehicles.

There is also a number of paddocks and a generously sized outdoor menage with professional fibre sand surface.

The impressive garage block has resin flooring, power, fluorescent lighting and offers eight car parking spaces and a workshop.

The facility has electric roller shutter doors and a large drive area with parking for several vehicles.

At the front of the property is a large tarmacked driveway with parking for several vehicles and automatic lighting.

There is also a stone flagged seating terrace giving access to an area which can be used for multiple sports purposes such as basketball or five-a-side football.

Externally, there is also an enclosed rear garden with large stone flagged terrace, hot tub area and garden.

The main garden is mainly laid to lawn and is fully enclosed by stonewalling and timber fencing. To one corner, there is a timber garden building with double glazed windows, circular seating and a fire pit.

The property is on the market with offers in the region of £1,250,000 being invited.

