Victorian book with 50 humorous cartoons about town is reprinted

A much-loved Buxton shop has reprinted a new edition of a Victorian book featuring 50 humorous cartoons about the town.

Scrivener’s Books and Bookbinding on High Street is currently selling 50 copies of Pen and Ink Sketches of Scenes and Incidents in Buxton, which was originally published in 1879.

Srivener's factfile

According to the Guardian newspaper, Scrivener's Books and Bookbinding is one of the ten best secondhand bookshops in the UK. The business was started by Alastair Scrivener in 1997 in a building which was originally a Victorian shop with living accommodation . The cellar still houses the old kitchen range and stone sink. Staff have created a small museum there to give a taste of the shop's history. Scrivener's has more than 40,000 books for sale over five floors.