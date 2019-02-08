Vicar of Chesterfield's Crooked Spire calls for solution to bin problem outside church

The vicar of Chesterfield's Crooked Spire church has voiced concern about 'overflowing' bins outside the historic landmark.

Reverend Patrick Coleman is calling for a solution to the problem - but Chesterfield Borough Council has said there is nowhere else to store the bins in that particular area of the town.

Reverend Patrick Coleman outside Chesterfield's Crooked Spire church.

Rev Coleman told the Derbyshire Times: "There are lots of us working hard all year round to make Chesterfield a really attractive place to visit, so why we have to confront the people from around the world who come to look at our famous Crooked Spire with an array of often-overflowing bins is completely beyond me.

"Where is the civic pride here? How does this sight fit in with the spirit of Chesterfield's Conservation Area or our planning to develop the visitor economy?

"The businesses backing on to Rykneld Square have no other place to put their bins, but that doesn't mean that a simple solution such as a fenced compound is not possible.

"I have made requests to the relevant authorities but nothing has happened, and I wonder where we have to turn to find a solution that will aid the catering businesses in dealing with their refuse disposal without turning the aspect of our principal attraction into an eyesore.

The bins outside the Crooked Spire.

"Perhaps someone reading this will have a (serious!) solution that will meet everyone's needs - that is, except those of the rats?!"

A council spokesperson said: "While we understand that people do not want to see the bins outside the Crooked Spire church, unfortunately, there is nowhere else to store these bins in this area.

"Due to the nature of the town centre, we struggle to find adequate space for wheelie bins.

"Each business has a duty of care to dispose of rubbish correctly and we ask that each one keeps the bin area tidy.

The bins outside the Crooked Spire.

"Our officers carry out inspections on a regular basis in the town centre and enforcement visits are taken up with individual businesses who are breaching their duty of care.

"Our lead enforcement officer visited that particular area on Tuesday and raised no concerns."

The bins outside the Crooked Spire.