'Very popular' Chesterfield man passes away

Tributes have been paid to a 'down to earth' Chesterfield man who has sadly died.

Daniel Lowens recently passed away at his home on Foljambe Road.

Daniel Lowens.

He was just 32-years-old.

Mr Lowens worked at William Lee Ltd in Dronfield and was also part of the security team at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

A spokesperson for the security team at the Royal said: "Dan worked here for a good few years and was a very popular member of the team.

"He was known across the trust, particularly amongst the emergency department team and night matrons who held him in very high regard.

"He was down to earth, reliable, looked after staff, visitors and patients conscientiously and will be sadly missed by all of us.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time."

Mr Lowens' obituary in this week's Derbyshire Times states: "Daniel was a bodybuilder and loved his time in the gym.

"He was a big gamer and enjoyed spending time on the computer.

"He loved partying with his friends and he loved his two cats."

Mr Lowens leaves family members including Emma, his fiance of 12 years, his parents Julie and Mark, his sister Rebecca and his brother Tom.

He also leaves many close friends.

Mr Lowens' funeral is due to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Sheffield, at 2.45pm on Monday.

Afterwards people are invited to the Olde House in Loundsley Green.

Donations in Mr Lowens' memory will be given to Ashgate Hospicecare.