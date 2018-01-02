Vandals strike outside Chesterfield church

Vandals struck outside a church in Chesterfield over Christmas.

The offenders damaged figures depicting the nativity story which were placed in the grounds of Central Methodist Church on Saltergate.

The figures before they were damaged.

Reverend Julie Minns, minister, said: "For the third year, Central Methodist Church displayed figures depicting the nativity story outside its premises over the Christmas period.

"The nativity figures were designed and made by church members, and passers-by along Saltergate have enjoyed seeing them - many a photograph has been snapped and shared.

"This year the decision was made to leave them out overnight - but overnight on Boxing Day the figures were mistreated and damaged.

"They will, however, be repaired so that the town can enjoy them once again next year."

Rev Minns added that everyone at the church and its book and coffee shop wish the people of Chesterfield a happy 2018.