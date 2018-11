Vandals have drawn a phallus on the footbridge leading to Queen's Park in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Borough Council will now have to use taxpayers' money to remove the tasteless graffiti.

Thousands of people - including children - walk across the bridge every day to get to the town beauty spot.

Graffiti is an offence of criminal damage and, if prosecuted, the offender could face a fine or even imprisonment.