Vandals damage baby’s grave and others in damage spree at cemetery

The grave of a baby is among several damaged by callous vandals at an Alfreton cemetery.

Police received a report about the grave of a baby being damaged sometime between Monday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 9 at the cemetery off Rodgers Lane.

Several other graves appear to also have been damaged at the same time, with the family describing it to appear like someone has run through them, kicking items along the way.

Fencing and ornaments from around the graves have also been damaged.

PCSO Chris Bannister of the lSafer Neighbourhood policing team said: “A cemetery is a place of remembrance so this is a particularly distressing act of vandalism for those families affected.

“Although we hadn’t received any reports of anti-social behaviour at the cemetery recently before this report, we will be keeping an eye on the area and I would urge anyone who may have any information about this to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call PCSO Chris Bannister on 101, quoting reference 18*211164, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.