A van driver was lucky to escaped with his life after his vehicle plunged down an embankment near Dronfield.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have posted this picture of a van only just visible after the crash on the A61.

The team tweeted: "A61 Dronfield. Van driver loses control in wet weather. Climbs out and walks away from this with no injuries.

"A good day to buy a lottery ticket perhaps. "