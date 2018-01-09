Van driver jailed for 41 weeks after driving with false licence plates

A Chesterfield van driver has been jailed for 41 weeks and disqualified from driving after police found they were using false licence plates.

The driver also had to pay £415 court costs.

Police said the driver failed to stop and more number plates were found in the vehicle.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "Court result. 41 weeks imprisonment, further disqualification for 2 years and £415 Court costs.

On false plates failed to stop. Driver disqualified & nicked for further criminal offences. More plates found in rear."