A van driver was given a motoring ticket after causing an obstruction when they ran out of fuel.

The incident happened today on the A38 in Derbyshire.

Picture by Derbyshire Roads Police.

Derbyshire Roads Police said the van had broken down after running out of fuel. As a result, it caused a 'two vehicle shunt behind' as well as a 'long tail back'.

The driver was given a motoring for causing an unnecessary obstruction.