‘Used tampons, nappies and needles’ dumped around Chesterfield’s former Register Office

A Chesterfield resident was ‘shocked’ when she spotted used ‘tampons, nappies and needles’ dumped around the town’s former Register Office.

The woman was waiting for a taxi outside the building and said she was so disgusted she just ‘had to take a picture’.

The Register Office transferred from the New Beetwell Street property, owned by Derbyshire County Council, to Chesterfield Town Hall in November last year.

A spokesman for Derbyshire County Council said: “We relocated our register office to Chesterfield Town Hall which has much nicer facilities and gives people lots more choice of rooms for their weddings or civil partnerships.

“We’re currently finalising arrangements for the former register office and adjoining council-owned site to be put up for sale by tender.

“The building has 24-hour security and we’ll send an inspector down to ensure the area’s cleaned up.

“It’s a shame that some people choose to throw their rubbish onto the ground rather than put it in the bin and we’d urge people to dispose of their litter responsibly.

“Since moving to the Town Hall on Rose Hill, we’ve had lots of favourable comments about the new register office which is all on one level and has separate waiting areas for people who are registering a birth to those who are registering a death as well as a parent and baby room.”

