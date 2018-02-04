'USE IT OR LOSE IT': Is well-known Chesterfield family business facing closure after more than 100 years in town?

People are rallying around a well-known family business in Chesterfield which is believed to be facing closure after more than 100 years in the town.

Employees at Dents of Chesterfield, a pharmacist and photography shop, located on New Square, are thought to have received a letter informing them of the possible shut down.

An online post urging people to 'use it or lose it' has been shared more than 600 times.

According to its own website, Dents was founded by John Dent in 1903.

It says: "Dents is still very much a family business and we are proud to maintain the old traditional values of friendly customer service offered by loyal knowledgeable staff.

"Dents has seen numerous changes take place over the years. In 1964 New Square witnessed some major redevelopment, including the demolition of the original Dents premises. The present building was constructed in its place, and over the years many internal changes have taken place.

"Originally, trading was carried out from three floors including the basement. Nowadays the business occupies just two floors. The pharmacy and cosmetics department is situated on the ground floor, and the photographic area occupies the first floor.

"It was 1981 when the first floor was extended, but more than 30 years later, the resulting photographic department remains one of the largest in the area with over 1500 sq ft of retail space. The most recent alteration was a major refurbishment of the photo department in February 2009 resulting in a modern and pleasant shopping environment.﻿"

Dents is closed today but we will try and contact them tomorrow to see how we can support them.

