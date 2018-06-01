Urgent warning to Chesterfield dog owners

A Chesterfield veterinary practice has issued a warning to dog owners over a potentially deadly disease.

In a statement, Carrick Veterinary Group said: "Unfortunately there have been several confirmed cases of parvovirus within the Chesterfield area, including Clowne, Harthill and Killamarsh.

"Sadly parvovirus is a highly infectious disease that can be fatal. The virus attacks cells in a dog's intestines and stops them from being able to absorb vital nutrients. This causes the patient to become weak and dehydrated.

"Symptoms of parvovirus are foul-smelling diarrhoea with blood in it, vomiting, loss of appetite, collapse, depression or fever.

"Those most at risk are young puppies and unvaccinated dogs.

"Parvovirus is highly contagious to other dogs and spreads very easily around those who aren't vaccinated.

"It may take up to seven days for a dog to show signs of having parvovirus after catching it.

"Parvovirus spreads through body fluids, including dog poo and vomit.

"Sadly there are no drugs that kill parvovirus.

"If you feel your dog is experiencing the symptoms mentioned above, contact us on 01246 273292 immediately.

"It is better to be safe than sorry - the quicker you recognise these symptoms the quicker your pet can be treated."