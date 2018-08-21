Upsetting picture shows swan which was 'shot dead' in Staveley

Police are investigating after a swan was allegedly shot dead in Staveley.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We have had two reports of a swan which has been found dead at a river close to the end of Bent Lane.

Picture posted publicly on Facebook.

"Our officers are making enquiries and the person who reported it was also advised to contact the RSPCA.

"If anyone has noticed anything suspicious or has any information about how they may have died, please contact PCSO Sarah Parker by calling 101 or sending her a message online through the Contact Us page of the website.

"People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

A Facebook post claims the majestic bird was 'shot in the head'.

The public post adds: "I cannot comprehend what excuse for humanity would do this."