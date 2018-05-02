Upset man smashed window at ex’s home

A distressed man smashed a window at his former partner’s home after he thought she had been seeing another man.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 19 how Tim Jones, 35, headbutted the window at his ex-partner’s home on Priory Road, at Alfreton.

Sarah Haslam, prosecuting, said the complainant called police on March 30 to say her ex had been at her address and had damaged a window when she had refused to let him in. Mrs Haslam added there had been issues with infidelity and Jones had gone to the address to resume the relationship but when he saw a bottle of beer on a table he believed someone else had been there because his ex does not drink.

Jones left the property but returned and headbutted and smashed the window, according to Mrs Haslam. The defendant, formerly of Priory Road, Alfreton, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

Steve Brint, defending, said the couple had fallen out and there had been liaisons and Jones wanted to sort things out.

Mr Brint added: “He wanted to sort it out but someone was at the address and he went away and went back and clearly a person had stayed overnight and he hit an inanimate object and broke the window.”

Jones had been left feeling ashamed, according to Mr Brint, and he has apologised and he arranged for the window to be boarded-up and is paying for new glass. Magistrates sentenced Jones, of Colliery Road, Alfreton, to a six-month conditional discharge but warned if he commits another offence during this period he will be re-sentenced for the damage. Jones must also pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.