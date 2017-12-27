UPDATED: Woman in critical condition after A617 crash

A woman is in a critical condition following a crash on the A617 this morning.

The collision, at Doe Lea, occurred at around 6.16am and involved a Mitsubishi Warrior and a Citroen DS3.

The Citroen driver remains in a critical condition in the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham while the Mitsubishi driver was left badly shaken.

Police want to speak to witnesses, or anyone who has dashboard camera footage.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call the collision investigation unit on 101, quoting incident 163 of December 27.

About five minutes later, there was another collision on the same stretch, just before junction 29 of the M1. A Peugeot 206 sustained damage but no one was injured.