Updated: Storm Pia Derbyshire - train passengers urged to check journey amid delays and cancelations
A yellow weather warning is in place in Derbyshire today (December 21) as Storm Pia hit the county with strong winds overnight and this morning. Quite widely winds reach 45-55 mph, with stronger gusts, possibly reaching 70 and 80 mph.The Met Office has warned of possible travel delays and short-term power cuts throughout the day.
The storm has caused a lot of travel disruption this morning as fallen trees have blocked roads and caused accidents.
East Midlands Railway has published the following statement: “Due to severe weather, we have multiple routes suspended across the network. Please check your journey before you travel.”
A man has been taken to a hospital following a collision at A515 in Clifton. A number of trees have fallen on to the road and it is expected to be closed for most of the day so motorists are advised to find alternative routes.
In High Peak winds have caused problems across the borough bringing a tree down on Waterswallows and on Burlington Road. A lorry has also overturned on the A53 Buxton to Leek road.
Speaking on social media Buxton Weather Watch said: “We are currently seeing gusts of 70 to 75mph in the area. Take extra care if travelling or better still stay at home and be safe if possible.
“Some rocks have fallen onto Winnats Pass, giving you an idea of the force behind these winds at present. Several other roads such as the A515, A53 and A623 are dealing with issues due to fallen trees at present. Any other road updates from our followers would be very useful.”
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Strong winds across a large swathe of the country Thursday, causing some travel disruption. Some bus and train services will be affected, with some journeys taking longer. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected Some short term loss of power and other services.”
Peak Travel Watch said: “At 8.10am we were informed the airfield had been closed at Manchester Airport due to high winds and many flights have already been diverted. At 9.30am it was announced trains between Buxton and Manchester were currently not running.”
X17 bus service which was not able to run between Walton, Matlock and Wirksworth, has now returned to its schedule after trees have been cleared.
Below is a list of North East Derbyshire roads closed due to Storm Pia:
- Works road in Brimington near the bridge to Barrow Hill partially blocked
- A6 Derby Road both ways blocked, slow traffic due to fallen tree from B5035 Main Road to A610 Ripley Road
- B6179 Derby Road in Coxbench partially blocked both ways, a fallen tree at Coxbench Road
- B6179 in Little Eaton partially blocked in both ways, a fallen tree around Alfreton Road
- A608 in Morley partially blocked both ways , very slow traffic due to fallen tree at Broomfield College
- Brookside Road in Breadsall blocked both ways, from A608 Mansfield Road to Church Lane
- Station Road in Stanley closed in both ways from Derby Road to Glebe Crescent
- Station Road in Mickleover closed between East Avenue and Ladybank Road after a large tree crushed a car
- A515 is currently closed between the B5056 and Washbrook Lane after a falling tree hit a car. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries
- A53 both ways partially blocked due to overturned lorry between The Winking Man Pub and Brown Lane
- A515 both ways closed in Cliffton, due to a collision and fallen trees
-
A5132 Eggington Road both ways blocked, slow traffic due to fallen tree from Etwall Road to Oldfield Lane
- Slow traffic due to fallen tree on Shepherd Street in Littleover both ways at Burton Road
- Heavy traffic due to fallen tree on Findern Lane both ways from the B5008 to Willington Road
-
Swathwick Lane at Wingerworth fully blocked by a fallen tree across the road
-
B6179 Butterley Hill, Butterley, both ways closed, slow traffic due to fire services activity from Butterley Lane (Butterley Junction) to Hill Street
-
Elton Road in Winster – both ways closed due to obstruction on the road between Horsecroft Lane and Placket Lane