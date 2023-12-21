Updated: Storm Pia Derbyshire - train passengers urged to check journey amid delays and cancelations

A number of trains are delayed or canceled due to adverse weather conditions and some roads across the county remain closed.

A large tree has been uprooted by Storm Pia at Highfield Avenue. (Photo courtesy of Rick Westwood)

A yellow weather warning is in place in Derbyshire today (December 21) as Storm Pia hit the county with strong winds overnight and this morning. Quite widely winds reach 45-55 mph, with stronger gusts, possibly reaching 70 and 80 mph.The Met Office has warned of possible travel delays and short-term power cuts throughout the day.

The storm has caused a lot of travel disruption this morning as fallen trees have blocked roads and caused accidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Midlands Railway has published the following statement: “Due to severe weather, we have multiple routes suspended across the network. Please check your journey before you travel.”

Margaret Barnett submitted this photo of Calow Lane in Hasland

A man has been taken to a hospital following a collision at A515 in Clifton. A number of trees have fallen on to the road and it is expected to be closed for most of the day so motorists are advised to find alternative routes.

In High Peak winds have caused problems across the borough bringing a tree down on Waterswallows and on Burlington Road. A lorry has also overturned on the A53 Buxton to Leek road.

Speaking on social media Buxton Weather Watch said: “We are currently seeing gusts of 70 to 75mph in the area. Take extra care if travelling or better still stay at home and be safe if possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some rocks have fallen onto Winnats Pass, giving you an idea of the force behind these winds at present. Several other roads such as the A515, A53 and A623 are dealing with issues due to fallen trees at present. Any other road updates from our followers would be very useful.”

Swathwick Lane in Wingerworth completely blocked by a fallen tree as strong winds continue to batter Derbyshire.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Strong winds across a large swathe of the country Thursday, causing some travel disruption. Some bus and train services will be affected, with some journeys taking longer. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected Some short term loss of power and other services.”

Peak Travel Watch said: “At 8.10am we were informed the airfield had been closed at Manchester Airport due to high winds and many flights have already been diverted. At 9.30am it was announced trains between Buxton and Manchester were currently not running.”

X17 bus service which was not able to run between Walton, Matlock and Wirksworth, has now returned to its schedule after trees have been cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below is a list of North East Derbyshire roads closed due to Storm Pia:

B6179 in Little Eaton is partially blocked in both ways due to a fallen tree around Alfreton Road.