UPDATED: Fire crews tackle huge moorland blaze

Firefighters from eight stations are tackling a large moorland fire near Baslow, thought to be an arson atttack.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire at around 12.03pm.

Crews from Dronfield, Chesterfield, Bradwell, Matlock and two crews from Staveley, are currently being assisted by a water carrier from Staveley, control unit from Buxton, Argocat from Glossop, moorland firefighting equipment from New Mills and at National Trust firefighting team at the scene.

The crews are currently dealing with five hectares of moorland on fire and will continue to do so until nightfall, when an assessment will be made regarding progress and the continuation of firefighting activities.

The fire is burning at Big Moor / White Edge which is the area between Curbar Gap and Owler Bar.

Motorists and walkers have been advised to take care when visiting the area.

Incident Commander, Group Manager Steve Wells, said: “Firefighters are currently working tremendously hard fighting what is an extremely large area of moorland on fire. We currently have six pumps in attendance along with special appliances and are being assisted by the Peak District National Park’s Fire Operations Group.”