UPDATE: Serious accident closes Chesterfield area road

Three people had to be cut out of their cars by the fire service after a serious road collision closed a Chesterfield area road.

The incident happened shortly before 6.30pm tonight (Sunday, December 3) on Darley Road in Stonedge, near the Peak Edge Hotel.

The crash involved two vehicles, one a Vauxhall Corsa and the other a Ford Fiesta.

Three people were cut out of the vehicles by two fire crews from Chesterfield and Matlock.

The ambulance service also attended the scene and took an unspecified number of people to hospital with 'non-life threatening injuries'.

Recovery is underway and police say the road will be closed for some time due to 'the nature of the collision'.