Travellers who descended on a site at Markham Vale have moved on.

Several caravans parked up outside the former Andrew Page building, off junction 29a of the M1, over the weekend.

One witness claimed the Travellers broke into the site.

The group has now gone, officials told the Derbyshire Times.

