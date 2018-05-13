UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after Derbyshire crash

A man has died after his motorcycle collided with a car in Derbyshire this afternoon.

The 30-year-old, riding a green Kawasaki motorbike, was in collision with a Riley RMA Saloon at Pentrich Lane End, near the Excavator pub on Ripley Road, near Belper, at about 2.15pm.

The motorcyclist was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham where he was later pronounced dead.

The 66-year-old Saloon driver suffered serious injuries and he is being treated in hospital.

The collision involved two motorcycles and one car.

Two other people were also taken to hospital.

The road is still closed as investigations continue and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police, firefighters, paramedics and air ambulance all attended the scene.

Call police on 101 with any information or dash cam footage, quoting incident 498 of today.