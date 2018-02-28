UPDATE: Bomb squad called out after Tibshelf man arrested

The bomb squad were called in to search a Tibshelf house and one man who has been arrested is being held in custody.

Yesterday, Tuesday, February 27, Derbyshire police officers searched a property on Back Lane in the afternoon as part of a domestic incident where a suspicious item was found.

A force spokesman said: “A man remains in custody as part of an investigation into an alleged domestic incident in Tibshelf.

“The 42-year-old was arrested yesterday on suspicion of harassment.

“Following his arrest, we searched a house in Back Lane, Tibshelf and found a suspicious item.

“To ensure public safety, and the safety of officers conducting the search, we asked the army bomb disposal team to attend the house.

“We want to reassure people that there is no suggestion of any links to terrorism and there is no threat to the community.”

In an earlier statement issued by the force it said officers have concerns that further crimes may have been committed and so additional officers have been sent to the house to carry out further searches.

Officers remained at the house until the evening carrying out their inquiries.