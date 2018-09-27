Up to 60 new jobs on offer at designer shopping complex

A Derbyshire shopping complex will host a careers fair on Thursday, October 4 – with up to 60 retail jobs up for grabs.

The event at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands, near junction 28 of the M1 at South Normanton, offers an opportunity to discover more about working for the UK’s largest designer outlet company.

The centre is looking to fill up to 60 roles within existing and new brands coming to East Midlands, having previously filled 70 per cent of vacancies at each of the last two events.

Centre manager Paul Tyler said: ‘East Midlands is a great place to work, as well as to shop.

“Customer service is at the forefront of everything we do. We are looking for passionate individuals with knowledge of designer labels to join our outstanding team.”

For more, visit the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands website.