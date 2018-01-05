'Unkempt' building in Chesterfield town centre may be demolished

Chesterfield Borough Council has received a planning application to demolish an 'unkempt' building in the town centre.

If the proposal is passed, 9D Holywell Street - formerly an office for Club Taxis which has been vacant for nearly a year - would be knocked down.

Heritage Midlands Ltd wants to build a new property comprising of three residential units at the site.

Planning documents state: "The proposal sees the revitalisation of this unkempt property with the demolition of the existing building and the construction of a two-storey building with storage to the ground floor served off the rear courtyard and residential accommodation to the upper floor accessed from Parker's Yard.

"Proposing residential accommodation that uses Parker's Yard serves to improve the quality of this historic alleyway which is currently unused, neglected and a vulnerable to crime.

"The residential accommodation takes the form of three, single bed studios of 33 square metres meeting the high demand for this size and type of accommodation in the town centre.

"It is not considered that the development will result in any unacceptable transport and highways impact.

"The site is easily accessible by a range of sustainable modes of transport being located within the town centre and just off a main bus route."