An uninsured car was dubbed a 'shed' after it was stopped by police in Chesterfield.

After officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the car, the driver asked: “Will this take long? I’m on my way to collect my five year old”.

However, the car was seized after officers discovered it was uninsured, had no MOT and a cracked windscreen.

Uninsured 'shed' seized in Chesterfield